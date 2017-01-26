Anderson Peters off to MSU

by Michael Bascombe

ST GEORGE’S, January 26, 2017 – Grenada’s Javelin champion Anderson Peters departed the island on Thursday to attend a University in the United States.

Peters has been awarded a full scholarship to Mississippi State University.

The national javelin record holder is arriving at the US University following a successful 2016 season where he set a new CARIFTA Games record in St George’s and a bronze medal at the IAAF World Youth Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

Peters is the third field event athlete to leave Grenada on scholarships in the United States for the 2017 season.

Female javelin champion Candesha Scott has joined discus champion Josh Boateng at Central Arizona College.

Both Scott and Boateng won gold medals at the CARIFTA Games in St George’s last year.

Junior Charles, an improving quarter-miler from the St Andrew’s Anglican Secondary School (SAASS), is now attending South Plains College in Texas.

