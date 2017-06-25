Barbados names squad for WIFA Tournament

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, June 25, 2017 – Inspirational forward Rashad Jules and experienced defender Ricardio Morris will return to boost Barbados’ challenge at the Windward Islands Tournament in Grenada, this week.

The Bajan Tridents, who will be looking to win the tournament, are welcoming back Jules, who is currently on contract with Tulsa Football Club in the United States, as well as goalkeeper Keasel Broome from Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the United Soccer League.

Morris will join Ranaldo Bailey and Shane Codrington in defence during the five-day tournament kicking off Wednesday as Barbados oppose St Lucia, St Vincent, Dominica and hosts Grenada at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium and the Fond Playing Field in Sauteurs.

Despite their recent defeats at the boots of French Guiana (3-0), St Kitts and Nevis Sugar Boys (2-1) and Trinidad and Tobago Soca Warriors (2-0), the boys in aquamarine, gold and black, emerged victorious in their international practice match against Martinique 2-1 in March.

The team will be participating in the tournament for the first time in over four decades, and will be looking to secure a much-needed victory under their belts. The Bajan Tridents will also welcome back Ellerton’s promising striker Shaquille Belle, who is currently playing with Morvant Caledonia FC in the Trinidad and Tobago Pro League, and Paradise’s teenaged midfielder Elijah Downey, who was a part of the winning team against Martinique.

St Lucia and St Vincent clash in the first game of the tournament, followed by an encounter between Grenada and Dominica at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium. The teams will then journey to Fond Playing Field for the second round on Friday, when Barbados oppose Dominica, followed by a battle between Grenada and St Lucia. Barbados will meet St Lucia on July 2 at the same venue while Grenada meet St Vincent and the Grenadines a few hours later.

Two days later, Barbados will take on champions St Vincent and the Grenadines, when they return to the Kirani James Stadium, ahead of St Lucia and Dominica. On the final match day, Dominica will go head to head with St Vincent, with Grenada and Barbados closing off the tournament.

The Bajan Tridents leave the island bound for Grenada on Wednesday.

SQUAD: Dario Weir, Keasel Broome, Shane Codrington, Torian Went, Ricardio Morris, Ackeel Applewhaite, Mario Williams, Jomo Harris, Hadan Holligan, Mario Harte, Zeco Edmee, Rashad Jules, Jamal Chandler, Ranaldo Bailey, Akeem Hill, Raheim Sargeant, Shakille Belle, Elijah Downey.

Officials: Ahmed Mohamed (Technical Director), Colin Harewood (coach), Nicola Yard (medic), Martin Newton (manager), Michael Foster (head of delegation).

Adapted from nationnews.com

