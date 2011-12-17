Biography – Dr Anthony Bridgeman

The Grenada Boys’ Secondary School’s Alumni Association of New York award presented to Dr Anthony Bridgeman at its Alumni Scholarship Awards and Dinner Dance on Saturday December 10, 2011.





Dr. Anthony D Bridgeman is a graduate of

the Grenada Boys’ Secondary School – class of 1983. He was born in the village

of Byelands, St. Andrew. After

graduating from the GBSS, he became a primary school teacher until he migrated

to the United States in 1987.

In the United States, he attended Brooklyn

College, Long Island University, and Hofstra University. He holds a bachelor

degree in psychology, masters in counseling, education, and educational

administration. He received his doctorate in Educational Administration and

Policy Studies at Hofstra University in 2008.

His published dissertation is entitled Narrative Inquires in the Experiences of

Black Male Students in the Ninth Grade. He has been sought out by many schools

to speak at conferences and workshops addressing his findings in his study. He

has presented at International Conferences in Hawaii, Dominican Republic,

Puerto Rico, San Diego, and New Orleans. He also represented Hofstra University

at many conferences, presenting his dissertation.

Dr. Bridgeman is currently the Principal of

West Islip High School, the first Black principal in its history. He is highly

respected by the school community and has received the 2010 Suffolk County

Administrator of the year Award.

Dr. Bridgeman has held various positions,

including teaching, counseling, and directing programmes, in the educational

and counseling fields. He is an adjunct college professor at Hofstra University

and MCNY. At Hofstra, he teaches educational leadership classes to teachers and

other educators as well as in the doctoral programme.

Dr. Bridgeman is a proud Grenadian. He

sells Grenada to his faculty and school community and since he has been at West

Islip High School, every year at least ten teachers, parents, and students have

visited Grenada.

