Biography – Dr Anthony Bridgeman

The Grenada Boys’ Secondary School’s Alumni Association of New York award presented to Dr Anthony Bridgeman at its Alumni Scholarship Awards and Dinner Dance on Saturday December 10, 2011.
Dr. Anthony D Bridgeman is a graduate of
the Grenada Boys’ Secondary School – class of 1983. He was born in the village
of Byelands, St. Andrew. After
graduating from the GBSS, he became a primary school teacher until he migrated
to the United States in 1987.
In the United States, he attended Brooklyn
College, Long Island University, and Hofstra University. He holds a bachelor
degree in psychology, masters in counseling, education, and educational
administration. He received his doctorate in Educational Administration and
Policy Studies at Hofstra University in 2008.
His published dissertation is entitled Narrative Inquires in the Experiences of
Black Male Students in the Ninth Grade. He has been sought out by many schools
to speak at conferences and workshops addressing his findings in his study. He
has presented at International Conferences in Hawaii, Dominican Republic,
Puerto Rico, San Diego, and New Orleans. He also represented Hofstra University
at many conferences, presenting his dissertation.
Dr. Bridgeman is currently the Principal of
West Islip High School, the first Black principal in its history. He is highly
respected by the school community and has received the 2010 Suffolk County
Administrator of the year Award.
Dr. Bridgeman has held various positions,
including teaching, counseling, and directing programmes, in the educational
and counseling fields. He is an adjunct college professor at Hofstra University
and MCNY. At Hofstra, he teaches educational leadership classes to teachers and
other educators as well as in the doctoral programme.
Dr. Bridgeman is a proud Grenadian. He
sells Grenada to his faculty and school community and since he has been at West
Islip High School, every year at least ten teachers, parents, and students have
visited Grenada.
great article!