Bruno-Victor re-elected to PASO

by Michael Bascombe

LIMA, Peru, April 27, 2017 – General Secretary of the Grenada Olympic Committee (GOC), Veda Bruno-Victor has been re-elected to the Executive Committee of the Pan American Sports Organisation (PASO).

Bruno-Victor was among six Caribbean representatives elected at the PASO General Assembly in Peru on Wednesday. A sixth official from the Caribbean was appointed to the Executive Committee following the elections.

The Grenadian sports official joins Keith Joseph of St Vincent and Grenadines, Alphonso Bridgewater of St Kitts and Nevis, Alain Jean-Pierre of Haiti, Aruba’s Nicole Hoevertsz and Kalam Azad Juman-Yassein of Guyana.

Joseph is the highest-ranked Caribbean official after being elected as one of three vice presidents. Joseph, the general secretary of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Olympic Committee, will join Mario Moccia of Argentina and Mexico’s Carlos Padilla as the three vice-presidents of PASO.

Following his election as president of PASO, Chile’s Neven IIic appointed St Lucia’s International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Richard Peterkin as treasurer. He also appointed Ivar Sisniega of Mexico as general secretary.

Both Peterkin and Joseph had initially stood for the presidency of PASO but withdrew from the race which left IIic, Jose Joaquin Puello of the Dominican Republic and Brazil’s Carlos Nuzman in a three-way contest to replace Uruguay’s Julio Maglione.

IIic told reporters that his number one priority is the preparations for the Pan American Games in Lima in two years’ time.

Earlier, this week Joseph, PASO’s Coordination Commission, expressed concerns over the slow progress on preparations for the 2019 Pan American Games

Joseph cited construction at the athletes’ village and other sporting venues as major concerns, as well as the reduction in the number of sports to be broadcast.

