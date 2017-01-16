CONCACAF Announces Teams, Groups & Schedule for 2017 Caribbean Club Championship

MIAMI, January 16, 2017 – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) announced today the participating clubs, groups and schedule for the 2017 Caribbean Club Championship.

A record 20 sides from 11 countries – headed by Trinidad & Tobago’s Central FC, the two-time defending champion – qualified for the 19th edition of the competition, which will determine the region’s representatives for the upcoming edition of the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League.

Participating clubs are divided into five groups of four teams, which will play a round-robin format starting in late February through March.

Greenbay Hoppers FC (Antigua & Barbuda), Don Bosco FC (Haiti), Montego Bay United FC (Jamaica), Central FC (Trinidad & Tobago) and System 3 Sport Academy (St. Vincent & the Grenadines) will host the group stage. To see the full schedule and groups visit this page.

Group Stage Venues and Groups:

Group A (Antigua Recreation Ground – St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda) February 20 – 27

Greenbay Hoppers FC (ATG)

Bequia United FC (VIN)

Inter Moengo Tapoe (SUR)

Racing FC (HAI)

Group B (Stade Sylvio Cator – Port-Au-Prince, Haiti) February 27 – March 6

Don Bosco FC (HAI)

Cibao FC (DOM)

Police FC (MSR)

USR Sainte‐Rose (GLP)

Group C ( Montego Bay Sports Complex – Montego Bay, Jamaica) February 27 – March 6

Montego Bay United FC (JAM)

Elite Sport Club (CAY)

Grenades FC (ATG)

Club Barcelona Atletico (DOM)

Group D (Ato Boldon Stadium – Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago) March 6 – 13

Central FC (TRI)

Portmore United FC (JAM)

Scholars International (CAY)

SV Transvaal (SUR)

Group E (Victoria Park – Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines) March 6 – 13

System 3 Sport Academy (VIN)

Club Sportif Moulien (GLP)

Flames United SC (SXM)

San Juan Jabloteh FC (TRI)

The five group winners will advance to the final round, scheduled to be played from May 13-21.

The Caribbean Club Championship has been contested annually since 1997 (with the exception of 1999 and 2008), when United Petrotrin of Trinidad & Tobago captured the inaugural title.

A champion has been crowned 16 times, with DirecTV W Connection, also of Trinidad & Tobago, lifting the trophy a record three times.

Besides Central FC, the 2017 field includes two former Caribbean champions: San Juan Jabloteh (Trinidad & Tobago) and Portmore United (Jamaica). Additionally, Transvaal, a past CONCACAF club champion (1973, 1981) qualified for the event as runner-up in the 2015/16 Surinamese league.

2017 Caribbean Club Championship Participating teams (Alphabetical order)

Bequia United FC (St. Vincent & the Grenadines)

Central FC (Trinidad & Tobago)

Cibao FC (Dominican Republic)

Club Barcelona Atlético (Dominican Republic)

Club Sportif Moulien (Guadeloupe)

Don Bosco FC (Haiti)

Elite Sport Club (Cayman Islands)

Flames United SC (Sint Maarten)

Greenbay Hoppers FC (Antigua & Barbuda)

Grenades FC (Antigua & Barbuda)

Inter Moengo Tapoe (Suriname)

Montego Bay United FC (Jamaica)

Police FC (Montserrat)

Portmore United FC (Jamaica)

Racing FC des Gonaives (Haiti)

San Juan Jabloteh FC (Trinidad & Tobago)

Scholars International (Cayman Islands)

SV Transvaal (Suriname)

System 3 Sport Academy (St. Vincent & the Grenadines)

USR Sainte‐Rose (Guadeloupe)

