Dominica announces 18-man squad for WIFA Men’s Tournament

ROSEAU, Dominica, June 25, 2017 – Two newcomers have been included in an 18-man squad announced by the Dominica Football Association (DFA) to participate in the 2017 Windward Islands Senior Men’s Championship carded to kick off in Grenada from June 28 to July 6.

Kiano Martin, who plays for the newly promoted Premiere Division Club, Mahaut Soca Strikers, impressed the coaching staff as he is set to make his debut in the sub-regional championship which will include Barbados. The other debutant is Shannon Stoute who also impressed during the last season with Division One Club East Central FC.

The touring party will include the three Trinidadian semi-pro players, namely, Briel Thomas, Rufuson Pierre- Louis and Kelrick Walters.

Experienced players, Glenson Prince, Euclid Bertrand and Julian Wade have also retained their spots on the team which is a perfect mixture of youth and experience.

Head Coach of the team, Trinidadian Rajesh Joseph Latchoo said that he is very pleased with the team, which has been in constant training since March, 2017. He further stated that the players have put in a lot of hard work and that he expects them to give a very good account of themselves.

The Nature Boys will open their campaign on Match Day One, June 28 against host country Grenada in the second encounter of the evening from 7:30 p.m. at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium. In their second encounter, Dominica will play Barbados from 5:30 p.m. at the Fond Playing Field on June 30.

The team’s third encounter will see them coming up against St Lucia on July 4 from 7:30 p.m. at the Kirani James Stadium. The final match will be played on July 6 against St Vincent and the Grenadines from 5:30 p.m. at the Kirani James Stadium.

The team will be led by veteran defender, Euclid Bertrand.

The full squad reads: Glenson Prince, Euclid Bertrand, Malcolm Joseph, Kelrick Walters, Rufuson Pierre-Louis, Briel Thomas, Chad Bertrand, Nigel Sanderson, Errol Blaize, Julian Wade, Gylles Mitchel, Ralighson Pascal, Andrez Joseph, Jamie Parillon, Kiano Martin, Shannon Stoute, Travis Joseph and Ajaya Royer.

Technical Staff: Rajesh Joseph Latchoo (Head Coach), Ellington Sabin (Assistant Coach), Courtney Challenger (Goalkeeper Coach), Albert Noel (Medic) and Ericson Degrallerie (General Secretary/Manager)

Adapted from Dominica Football Association

