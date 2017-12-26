Emmanuel Stewart to bear Windies’ burden

ST GEORGE’S, December 26, 2017 – When the West Indies Under-19 cricketers assemble in Bridgetown, Barbados on Wednesday, there will be two familiar faces among the players and officials.

Grenadians Emmanuel Stewart and Dwain Gill are preparing to join the other members of the youth team for the trip to New Zealand to defend their World Cup title won in Bangladesh in a thrilling final against India.

Stewart, a right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman, is the captain while Gill continues as manager of the team for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 World Cup 2018.

The team arrives in Christchurch, New Zealand on December 31 and will play two practice matches while in camp in addition to two official warmup matches against competing teams.

West Indies Under-19s play Papua New Guinea on January 8 and Zimbabwe on January 10 in Christchurch.

The tournament runs from January 13 to February 3, 2018 and Windies U19s play the hosts in one of four opening matches.

The other matches will feature Pakistan vs Afghanistan; Zimbabwe playing Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh against Namibia.

The Windies will also play South Africa on January 17 and Kenya on January 20.

The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2018 is a 16-team event. The 10 Full Members of the ICC as of 2016 gained automatic qualification, while one spot was reserved for the highest-ranked Associate from the previous edition of the event, which was Namibia in 2016.

Regional qualifiers in ICC’s five development regions determined the other teams that will participate in the marquee event. They include Ireland from Europe; Canada from the Americas; Afghanistan from Asia; Kenya from Africa and Papua New Guinea from East Asia Pacific.

SQUAD

Emmanuel Stewart – Captain (Windward Islands- Grenada)

Kirstan Kallicharan – Vice Captain (Trinidad & Tobago)

Ronaldo Alimohammed- (Guyana)

Alick Athanaze- (Windward Islands- Dominica)

Cephas Cooper- (Trinidad & Tobago)

Jarion Hoyte- (Barbados)

Kimani Melius- (Windward Islands- St Lucia)

Ashmead Nedd- (Guyana)

Kian Pemberton- (Leeward Islands- St Kitts & Nevis)

Raymond Perez- (Guyana)

Joshua Persaud- (Guyana)

Jeavor Royal- (Jamaica)

Keagan Simmons- (Trinidad & Tobago)

Bhaskar Yadram- (Guyana)

Nyeem Young- (Barbados)

RESERVES

Brad Barnes- (Jamaica)

Joshua Bishop- (Barbados)

Javier Spencer- (Leeward Islands- Antigua & Barbuda)

MANAGEMENT TEAM

Graeme West- (Head Coach)

Dwain Gill- (Team Operations Manager)

Corey Collymore- (Assistant Coach)

Khevyn Williams- (Physiotherapist)

Zephyrinus Nicholas- (Strength & Conditioning Coach)

Dinesh Mahabir- (Analyst)

