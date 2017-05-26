Emmanuel Stewart to captain Windies U-19

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, May 26, 2017 (WICB) – Grenadian Emmanuel Stewart has been named captain of the West Indies Under-19 cricket team for a tour of southern Africa in July.

The Selection Panel of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) on Friday announced a 15-member squad for tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe, starting on July 4.

Stewart is one of two Grenadian players and one official travelling with the team. Darron Nedd is among the 13 newcomers to the team and Dwain Gill has been re-appointed manager.

The other member of the World Cup-winning squad from last year is Kirstan Kallicharan who is the vice-captian.

The tours are being undertaken as part of the Windies Under-19s’ build-up to the ICC Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand from January 12 to February 4 next year.

Windies Under-19s are the defending champions, having won their first title in February, 2016 in Bangladesh under the leadership of Shimron Hetmyer.

Coach Graeme West said, “The squad is well balanced with a number of “multi-dimensional” players, which will provide depth in all departments. This team is still very young in comparison with the previous squad, but its already a very united group that works well together and has a great desire to learn and improve.”

On the overview of the tour: “First and foremost, we are going to give 15 talented, young players the opportunity to represent the West Indies, experience touring overseas and play “Youth” International Cricket. We learnt a great deal about a number of the players in the WICB Regional Super50 Tournament. This will be another opportunity to find out which players have the skill-sets to perform consistently at this level and establish who is going to stand up when put under pressure by quality opponents.”

On expectations going into the tour: “We want to win both series and establish the patterns of play and combinations that will be taken into the World Cup. We will want to see growth and improvement in every game we play and we will want contributions from all members of the squad, so it will be important that the team acclimatizes quickly and gets off to a good start.”

SQUAD

Emmanuel Stewart (captain)

Kirstan Kalilcharan (vice-captain)

Te-Shawn Alleyne

Alick Athanaze

Joshua Bishop

Cephas Cooper

Mykille Louis

Darron Nedd

Matthew Patrick

Joshua Persaud

Javor Royal

Kegan Simmons

Javier Spencer

Bhaskar Yadram

Nyeem Young

Team Management Unit

Graeme West (Head Coach)

Dwain Gill (Team Manager)

Corey Collymore (Assistant Coach)

Khevyn Williams (Physiotherapist)

Zephyrinus Nicholas (Fitness Coach)

Dinesh Mahabir (Video Data Analyst)

SCHEDULE OF MATCHES

West Indies Under-19s to South Africa

July

Tue 4: Tour Match vs South Africa Under-19 XI – Varsity Oval, Durban

Thu 6: Tour Match vs Kwa-Zulu Natal Academy – Varsity Oval

Sun 9: 1st Youth ODI – Chatsworth Oval, Durban

Wed 12: 2nd Youth ODI – Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg

Fri 14: 3rd Youth ODI – Pietermaritzburg Oval

Sun 16: 4th Youth ODI – Pietermaritzburg Oval

Wed 19: 5th Youth ODI – Chatsworth Oval

West Indies Under-19s to Zimbabwe

July

Sun 23: 1st Youth ODI – Venue to be decided

Wed 26: 2nd Youth ODI – Venue to be decided

Sat 29: 3rd Youth ODI – Venue to be decided

