The Fletchers are GrenadaSports’ Top Sports Personalities – 2017

ST GEORGE’S, December 8, 2017 – West Indies cricketers Andre Fletcher and Afy Fletcher have been named top sport personalities for 2017 by GrenadaSports, a local sports website.

Football dominated the recognition by GrenadaSports both in the individual and team categories, along with cricket and swimming.

Since inception four years ago, Kirani James and athletics have dominated the awards but his absence on the circuit this year has left a void.

GrenadaSports also named cricketer Emmanuel Stewart and swimmer Kimberly Ince as the top Junior Personalities of the Year; Ishona Charles as Personality with Disability; and teenage footballer Sheranda Charles as the Rising Star Athlete of the Year.

Other recognitions include Swimming sensation Oreoluwa Cherebin as GrenadaSports’ National Award for Courage; Dwain Gill as Manager of the Year; Andrew Munroe as Coach; and Cheney Joseph as Administrator of the Year; Grenada Amateur Swimming Association as National Federation of the Year and the Women’s National Footballers as Team of the Year.

GrenadaSports’ Honour Roll:

GrenadaSports Sportsman of the Year – Andre Fletcher

GrenadaSports Sportswoman of the Year – Afy Fletcher

Overall Junior Sportsman of the Year – Emmanuel Stewart (Cricket)

Overall Junior Sportswoman of the Year – Kimberly Ince (Swimming)

Overall Senior Male Personality of the Year – Andre Fletcher (Cricket)

Overall Senior Female Personality of the Year – Afy Fletcher (Cricket)

GrenadaSports Personality with Disability – Ishona Charles

Rising Star Award – Sheranda Charles (Football)

National Secondary School of the Year – MacDonald College (Football)

National Club of the Year – Hurricanes Sports Club (Football)

National Team of the Year – Women’s National Football Team

National Award for Courage – Oreoluwa Cherebin (Swimming)

National Coach of the Year – Andrew ‘Brother’ Munroe (Football)

Manager of the Year – Dwain Gill (Cricket)

Administrator of the Year – Cheney Joseph (Football)

Association of the Year – Grenada Amateur Swimming Association

Corporate Sponsor of the Year – Scotiabank

Brand Sponsor of the Year – Lucozade

Tourism Impact Award – Grenada Invitational

Leslie Pierre Award for Sports Journalism – Trevor Thwaites

Prime Minister Award for National Pride – Jason Roberts

This is the fifth year of the GrenadaSports’ Awards and are based solely on the website’s coverage during 2017 and not affiliated to any other awards.

Male: Andre Fletcher

Fletcher returned to competitive cricket in the second quarter of this year following eye surgery and continued from where he left off with his dominance in the short form of the game. He played useful innings for the St Lucia Zouks in the Caribbean Premier League and has become a familiar name in Asia, playing in leagues in Bangladesh, Pakistan and United Arab Emirates.

He has scored 317 runs from 10 matches including a topscore of 71 for the Sylhet Sixers in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Fletcher’s good form was rewarded with his inclusion in the Windies’ T20 squad for the series against New Zealand, starting on December 31.

Undoubtedly, he is the top male performer for 2017.

Female: Afy Fletcher

Since being recalled to West Indies duties for the tour against Sri Lanka in May 2015, Afy has maintained her place on the team and in the headlines in 2017.

The Grenadian leg-spinner took a career-best five for 13 to help Windies Women clinched the home series against Sri Lanka in October. Her bowling figures were the joint second-best for the regional team in women’s T20Is. Barring injury, she has confirmed her place as a useful all-rounder on the women’s team.

Afy is deserving of the most outstanding female competitor for Grenada in 2017.

Junior Male: Emmanuel Stewart

Stewart has ascended to the rank of captain of the Windies’ Under-19 team, the first by any Grenadian. Regional selectors have taken note of his leadership qualities to reward him with the captaincy of the world champions.

Emmanuel is GrenadaSports’ choice as Junior Male Sports Personality for 2017.

Junior Female: Kimberly Ince

Undoubtedly, the new swimming sensation in Grenada. Kimberly won three medals at the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) in Trinidad. Kemberly, competing in the Girls’ 11-12 age group, picked up a silver medal in the 100 metres backstroke and bronze medals in the 50m and 200m backstroke.

Kimberly is the overwhelming choice for the Junior Female Sports Personality for 2017.

Disability: Ishona Charles

Ishona is defying her disability and is aiming to become Grenada’s first representative at an International Paralympic Competition. She has already participated in the first-ever International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Athletes’ Forum in Germany in June. The javelin thrower and shot putter has stated her intentions to participate at the 2019 Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru and the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020.

Ishona is GrenadaSports’ Personality with Disability for 2017.

Rising Star: Sheranda Charles

This 15-year-old Sheranda, a student of MacDonald College, raised eyebrows this year with her talented qualities. She was Grenada’s leading scorer in the CONCACAF Under-17 Girls’ Tournament and represented Grenada in the Windward Islands Women’s Tournament in St Vincent where she also scored among her senior opponents.

Sheranda possesses the qualities to be awarded the Rising Star of 2017.

School: MacDonald College

MacDonald College just knows how to win and winning is now part of the school’s DNA. Described as one of the most competitive final in Secondary Schools’ football in recent years, MDC reigned supreme in the coveted Boys’ 19 and Under Category.

The victory against rivals St Andrew’s Anglican Secondary School (SAASS) at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium in the final of the 2017 Republic Bank RightStart Cup assured of three straight titles for the Land of the Leapers!

Congratulations MDC on being named School of the Year for a third time.

Club: Hurricanes Sports Club

Hurricanes SC is the panel’s choice for club of the year after dominating local football. The St Mark’s outfits have already clinched the Premier League of the Grenada Football Association (GFA) with one game to be played and only recently won the Waggy T Super Knockout Football Tournament.

What’s interesting about Hurricanes’ success is that only recently the football team had access to its home field and thus played most of its home games at the Cuthbert Peters Park in neighbouring St John.

Hurricanes Sports Club earns GrenadaSports’ recognition as Club of the Year.

National Team: Women’s Football Team

There is no doubt that women’s football in Grenada is on the rise. After a humiliating year of results in 2016, this year has been a turning point for the sport among women.

They performed with honours in regional tournaments and crowned off the year with the Windward Islands Tournament title in St Vincent in November. Women footballers in Grenada played unbeaten in the CONCACAF Under-17 Qualifying Tournament and the Windward Islands Tournament.

The determination of the women footballers in Grenada has earned the nod for National Team of the year.

Courage: Oreoluwa ‘Ore’ Cherebin

Ore is still the ‘darling’ of swimming in Grenada and continues to represent Grenada at regional and international levels. Notwithstanding her academic pursuit, Ore doesn’t flinch when called upon to represent Grenada and despite being a team sport she almost singlehandedly carried Grenada to the OECS Swimming title in 2017.

For this and her determination to excel Ore receives our Courage Award for 2017.

Coach: Andrew ‘Brother’ Munroe

2017 has been described as the most outstanding year for ‘Brother’ as a local football coach. He coached the National Under-17 Girls’ team and missed out qualifying for the final of the CONCACAF Championship. The host Trinidad & Tobago edged Grenada on goal difference to qualify. The soft-spoken coach also led the national senior team to the Windward Islands Women’s Tournament and is coach of the victorious Hurricanes SC – winners of the GFA Premier League and Waggy T Super Knockout Tournament.

Andrew ‘Brother’ Munroe is the clear choice for coach of the year.

Manager: Dwain Gill

Gill is one of the young successful team managers in the Caribbean. He is the manager for Windies Under-19 and the ‘A’ teams. His role includes performing some complexed assignments especially with the young cricketers from various territories in the region.

Gill is chosen as the manager of the year.

Administrator: Cheney Joseph

Joseph continues his pursuit for excellence in local sport administration. The former national footballer is currently the President of the Grenada Football Association (GFA) and a senior football administrator in the Caribbean.

He continues to leverage influence in securing professional administrative opportunities for Grenadians. Joseph is highly regarded for his progressive thinking and has a knack for creativity and service and is bestowed the administrator of the year award.

Association: Grenada Amateur Swimming Association

The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) continues to stage successful championships, with maximum participation despite an outdated facility. The association has been able to send large swimming delegations to participate in regional championships, mobilising the support of parents.

Sponsor: Scotiabank

Scotiabank’s involvement in the Inter-Secondary Schools’ Athletic Championships has had the greatest impact on local sports. Every Secondary School in Grenada including Carriacou competes at the Scotiabank Inter-col championships. More than 500 athletes competed at the 2017 championships which were successfully staged at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium.

Brand: Lucozade

Lucozade is branded the ‘official’ energy drink in Grenada. The drink is associated with many sporting events and leads the brand market especially at activities involving schools.

Tourism Impact: Grenada Invitational

The inaugural Grenada Invitational (GI) was the highlight of sporting activities on the island in 2017. The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) reported that during the month of April there was a 20 per cent increase over the corresponding period in 2016 and attributed the Grenada Invitational as one of the major factors. According to the GTA, the GI has become a permanent activity on the GTA’s calendar of events.

Media: Trevor Thwaites (posthumous)

Trevor Thwaites, who died on November 18, was a passionate media practitioner. He was well-known in the sporting fraternity as a sport journalist, boxer, cricketer, open water swimmer among other sporting disciplines.

Trevor was simply a sports fanatic and his passion for sports knew no bounds, reporting at every level.

As a sports reporter, Trevor didn’t mind covering sports seven days per week and often would be the only journalist covering an event.

National Pride: Jason Roberts

Jason Roberts has made Grenada his permanent home since retiring from professional football. His attention focuses on charity which has provided many opportunities for underprivileged children in Grenada, through the Jason Roberts Foundation.

