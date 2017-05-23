GASA elects new executive

ST GEORGE’S, May 23, 2017 (GASA) – The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) held its Annual General Meeting on Saturday May 20, 2017 and top on the agenda of the meeting was the election of Officers to serve on the GASA Executive.

The conclusion of Saturday’s meeting saw the election of a new GASA Executive team charged to manage the organisation’s affairs for the next two-year term.

With the exception of longstanding GASA Executive member Diana Hopkin, who was re-elected as Treasurer, a completely new team was elected.

The new GASA Executive team consists of the following individuals:

Peron Johnson – President

Paul Antoine – Vice President

Diana Hopkin – Treasurer

Reyan Neckles – Secretary

Chad Hyson – Assistant Secretary

Gail Purcell – PRO

Deb Eastwood – Floor Member

Dickon Mitchell – Floor Member

Laura Fletcher – Floor Member

Nigel Ollivierre – Immediate Past President

Immediate Past President Nigel Ollivierre expressed extreme gratitude to his outgoing executive for their unwavering support and dedication to the swimming fraternity during their term.

Ollivierre shared in his report the progress made by his Executive Team to keep GASA afloat through very difficult times.

In accepting her role as the newly elected President of GASA, Peron Johnson, thanked her predecessor and his team for their hard work toward the development of swimming in Grenada.

Johnson expressed that she looks forward to advancing some of the plans and programmes started by the past executive.

The immediate priority would be to continue the plans already in progress to ensure the smooth operation of the upcoming GASA POWERADE National Champs Swim Meet scheduled for May 26th -28th.

Following this the newly elected GASA Executive will set out the Goals and Objectives for their new term through a consultative strategic planning process.

The New Executive intends to work closely with the Government as well as all other stakeholders for the advancement of swimming in Grenada in a multi-dimensional manner, which will bring tremendous benefits to the country through the forming of strategic linkages.

