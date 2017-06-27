GASA sends 12 to CCCAN

ST GEORGE’S, June 27, 2017 – The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) has named a 12-member team for the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) Championships in Trinidad and Tobago, starting on Wednesday.

Grenada will compete against teams from over 28 countries across Central America and the Caribbean. (Click here for Live Stream)

Team members include: Jenebi Benoit, Anaika Charles, Oreoluwa Cherebin, Ariann Clouden, Zackary Gresham, Parshawn Haynes, Gabrielle Hyson, Kimberly Ince, Mia Neckles, Corey Ollivierre, Kerry Ollivierre, and Meeka Ollivierre.

Jadon Hyson also represented Grenada in the Open water competition in Tobago on June 24 & 25.

Speaking to the media President of GASA, Peron Johnson said she expects that the Grenada team will represent the country well.

She highlighted the accomplishments of the team during the 2013 – 2016 period in OECS swimming where Grenada cumulatively won 185 Gold medals, 153 Silver and 122 Bronze. Taking home, the OECS Champion title in 2013, 2015, and 2016. In 2014 the team was the runner up.

In CARITA/CCCAN and Caribbean Islands Swimming Championships (CISC) for the same period Grenada obtained six Gold, seven Silver and 14 Bronze medals.

Despite the dilapidated state of the lone training pool available, our swimmers continue to excel. Ms Johnson also highlighted coming out of a very positive meeting with Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, lands have been allocated for the construction of an Aquatic Centre.

The Ministry and GASA are now working assiduously to convey the lands to the Grenada Amateur Swimming Association.

This however, is just the first phase, as funds need to be sourced for the construction of the facility.

Ms Johnson made a plea to Government and the Private Sector for further support to the Sport.

In highlighting the recent accomplishments of the Grenada team Johnson stated as far as she is aware, “swimming is the only sport that is fully funded by parents when the team represents Grenada abroad, despite the consistent high performance of our swimmers”

In addition to CCCAN Swim Championships, Oreoluwa Cherebin, Corey Ollivierre and Kerry Ollivierre will also represent Grenada at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungry in July. Coach Gerson Fernandez Escobar and Nigel Ollivierre, Team Official will accompany the team. The team looks forwards achieving their personal best as they compete among the best swimmers in the world at these games.

Also in the month of July, Delron Felix will represent Grenada in the Youth Commonwealth Youth Games in The Bahamas.

The Goodwill Games in Guyana is scheduled for August with a team of 30 plus swimmers slated to participate. This competition is seen as preparation for OECS in November 2017.

