GCA names 13-man squad for Windwards U15 Tournament

ST GEORGE’S, December 5, 2017 – The Grenada Cricket Association (GCA) on Monday announced a 13-member squad to participate in the 2017 WINLOTT-sponsored Windward Islands Under-15 cricket tournament to be held in St Vincent and the Grenadines from December 10-17.

The tournament, to played on a round-robin basis, sees Grenada playing the other three teams twice over an eight-day period.

Grenada finished second in the last competition which was held in Grenada.

The team is coached by Clyde Telesford with Johnson Richardson serving as Team Manager.

The full squad reads:

Divonie Joseph (Captain) Mavon Carmichael Devin Tyson Donte Williams Jadon Joseph Jahiem Brathwaite Jerel Jeremiah Kellis Andrew Kelshon Andrews Kervyn Gangadeen Mahid Lambert Teeon Charles Tyrique John

Players’ Bio

First Name Surname DOB Style Parish Represented School Divonie Joseph 17/09/2004 L/H Batsman (Captain) St Patrick MDC Jahiem Braithwaite 11/02/2004 L/H Batsman St Davids SDCSS Kervyn Gangadeen 16/10/2004 L/H Batsman/ Off Break St Marks SMSS Teeon Charles 7/11/2003 R/H Batsman St Andrew Mt Rose Kellis Andrew 29/04/2004 Carriacou HSS Jerel Jeremiah 22/11/2004 L/H Batsman St Andrew PBC Donte Williams 29/04/2004 R/H Batsman/ Off Spinner St George PBC Mahid Lambert 10/12/2004 R/H Batsman St David SDCSS Tyrique John 8/11/2003 R/H Off Spinner St Patrick Mt Rose Marvon Carmichael 20/01/2004 R/H Pacer St George PBC Devin Tyson 7/08/2005 R/H Pacer St Andrew Mt Rose Kelshon Andrews 19/04/2004 R/H Pacer St Patrick MDC Jadon Joseph 9/05/2004 Off Spinner St Patrick MDC

