George, Charles spin Idlers to 3rd T20 title

by Michael Bascombe

ST GEORGE’S, January 7, 2017 – The spin duo of Denis George and Denroy Charles led Idlers Sports Club to a third straight national Twenty20 cricket title on Saturday at Progress Park, St Andrew.

George, a left-arm orthodox spinner, took three wickets for one run off 15 balls and off-spinner Charles with three for 26 off four overs spearheaded Idlers to a 64-run victory over Police Sports Club in the final of the National Lottery Authority sponsored Grenada Cricket Association’s T20 Tournament.

The La Fillette-based team bowled out the lawmen for 94 in 16.3 overs after posting 158 in the allotted 20 overs.

Idlers won the toss and decided to bat with Deron Hypolite (34), Denis Smith (23) and Denis George (19). Idlers were struggling on 76 for five at one stage but a crucial 38-run six-wicket partnership between Hypolite and Charles revived Idlers’ aim for a respectable total.

Charles also stuck around with George to add 28 runs for the seventh wicket as Idlers finished on 158 after Alvin Marcelle was run out by Josh Noel with the final ball of the innings.

Police gave up 34 runs in extras including 21 wide deliveries.

Alvin Thomas was the best of their bowlers with three for 14 off three overs and Laurie Williams with two for 15 and Heron Campbell two for 39.

There was a wicket each for Garfield Charles (1-18) and Andre Fletcher (1-32).

Police made a strong start in chase of victory with openers with Lindon Lawrence and Josh Noel leading the charge until Idlers broke the partnership in the second over.

Noel was the only significant scoring with 50 off 31 balls which included three fours and four sixes. He featured in a 49-run partnership with Roland Cato for the second wicket as Police recovered to 68 for two after 7.3 overs.

But that was the start of Police’s demise as they lost wickets quickly including the prized scalp of Fletcher (4).

Cato (11) was the only other batsman into double figures as Police collapsed to 94 all out and village supporters of Idlers swamped Progress Park.

Earlier, Craven United beat West Point by 10 runs to secure the third-place finish. Batting first, Craven United made 117 for six and restricted West Point to 107 for eight.

Summarised scores:

Craven United 117-6, 15.0 overs (John Olive 38*, Ronald Ettienne 35; Imran Joseph 2-11 & West Point 107-8, 14.4 overs (Ryan John 40, Keone George 22, Nelon Francois 20; Nyron Belfon 3-18).

George, with figures of three for one run, was named the player of the final, and along with Charles, they shared the top bowling prize of the tournament with 13 wickets each.

Josh Noel of Police topped the batting with 250 runs and Denis Smith of Idlers was awarded as the wicketkeeper of the tournament.

