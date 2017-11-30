GFA in talks with Shalrie Joseph for national coach

NEW YORK, November 28, 2017 – Former Grenada International midfielder Shalrie Joseph is tipped to become the national head coach of Grenada’s National Senior Football Team – the Spice Boyz.

Joseph has confirmed that he has been approached to take up the national coach duties, but there is no formal agreement since it’s just preliminary discussions.

Although there have been reports that the Grenada Football Association (GFA) and head coach Ashley ‘Ram’ Folkes have parted ways and assistant coach Anthony Modeste will take charge of the team in the interim, there has been no official announcement.

The former New England Revolution captain, who resides in Boston, is expected to travel to St Kitts this weekend to observe the national team engage in an international friendly against the twin-island federation. Grenada and St Kitts and Nevis play at the Warner Park Stadium on Saturday, starting at 8:00 p.m.

However, he told GrenadaSports that while they have not put pen to paper yet, there are lots of energies between both parties and still lots to discuss before any agreement is signed.

“I’m very excited to share my experience and knowledge of the game after playing at the highest level in USA/MLS. There has been positive energy from both parties,” he said.

Joseph, who made more than 260 appearances for the New England Revolution in Major League Soccer (MLS), cautioned about his direct involvement with the national team. He said that discussions will concentrate on the future of Grenada’s football.

“I am looking forward to see exactly where they are now and seeing how I can help and what I can do to improve the national team. But all these conversations we are going to have in the next couple of days. It’s not going to be something that will be overnight. It will take some time to ensure that everyone is on the same page, with everyone having the same interest and same goal in mind,” Joseph told GrenadaSports.

“Essential will be a staff that can push the level of soccer forward – dedicated and committed people who are willing to work towards a common goal.”

Joseph said that if there is an agreement the main priority will be rebuilding the national team into a competitive unit in the Caribbean.

“The focus will also be on player development and these are among the things I need to discuss with the technical director and the GFA,” he said.

Currently, Joseph is actively engaged in coaching with the Boston Bolts as the head coach of FC Boston (semi-professional) and the Under 12s and Under 16s, as well as assistant coach with the U17s and U19s.

He has been coaching both children and adults for over 10 years with his academy in Boston.

He understudied with AS Roma in Italy and worked with several US High School and College teams since his retirement.

