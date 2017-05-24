Grenadian students for UWI Games

ST GEORGE’S, May 24, 2017 – Five students from The University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus Grenada, left the island on Wednesday to join the other Open Campus Athletes from across the Caribbean to participate in the biennial UWI Student Games.

The games get underway in Barbados from May 24 to June 2. This is the first time since the inception of the games in the 1960s that Grenada will be participating.

Representing Grenada on Team Open Campus are:

Dillon Johnson (Basketball)

Renae Samuel (Netball & Football)

Staciann Lake (Netball & Volleyball)

Theron Francis (Basketball)

Vaughn Joseph (Basketball)

Four teams – Mona, Cave Hill, St Augustine and Open Campus – will compete against each other over seven days in 10 disciplines including Football, Cricket, Hockey, Basketball, Volleyball, Netball, Swimming, Track & Field, Lawn Tennis and Table Tennis.

Chairman of The UWI Guild of Students (Grenada Chapter), Terol Jackasal, was elated when he learnt of the historic moment and began preparations with the institution and other members of the guild.

He also congratulated the athletes and ensured that the team received uniforms and a stipend which would assist them personally while attending the games.

