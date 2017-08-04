Injury forces Taplin out of World Championships London 2017

by Michael Bascombe

LONDON, UK, August 4, 2017 – Grenadian quarter-miler Bralon Taplin is out of the IAAF World Championships London 2017 due to injury.

Taplin is not on the Startlist for Saturday’s opening round of the Men’s qualifiers in the 400m.

Taplin confirmed to GrenadaSports that he will not take to the track and is out with a broken tibia. “I have been pulled because the injury is too bad to run on,” he said.

This means that the Grenada contingent in London is now down to three competitors with Anderson Peters in the Men’s Javelin Throw and Kurt Felix and Lindon Victor in the Decathlon.

Peters, the national record holder, debuts on Thursday evening in the qualification round of the Javelin while Felix and Victor start competition in the decathlon next Friday.

The team suffered a huge loss with the absent of Kirani James who has been recovering from an ailment and is already ruled out of the remainder of the 2017 season.

“Just wanted to take the time to wish Team Grenada and all my colleagues competing at the London World Championships all the best,” James posted on social media.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to be apart of it this year especially in a city/country that has been special to me. Nonetheless I will be watching and supporting from afar knowing that this will be a memorable event.”

Despite the disappointment of London 2017, Taplin promises to be back for the 2018 season.

Share This Page:

Tweet





