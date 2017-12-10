PM Mitchell welcomes Cuba participation in 2018 Invitational

by Michael Bascombe

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, December 10, 2017 – Grenada’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell has thanked his Cuban counterpart for his athletes’ acceptance to participate in the second edition of the Grenada Invitational next April.

Addressing the opening of the Sixth CARICOM-Cuba Summit in Antigua on Friday, Dr Mitchell noted the progress for Cuba’s deeper involvement and participation in the sporting landscape in the Caribbean.

The organisers of the Grenada Invitational have been communicating with the Cubans about their participation in the next meet scheduled for April 21, 2018 at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium.

It was announced at the recent launch of the meet that the Cubans have accepted an invitation to send a contingent of athletes to the 2018 Grenada Invitational.

“But President it was recently announced that your country will be taking part in the next Grenada Athletic Invitational in April next year, which is one of the athletic events held on the international calendar. We thank you and your country for that important initiative,” Dr Mitchell said.

Dr Mitchell, in noting the solidarity of the CARICOM-Cuba relationship, expressed the region’s gratitude to Cuba for the support in critical areas such as health, with the provision and training of medical doctors and health care workers and the assistance in agriculture, sports and disaster management.





Share This Page:

Tweet





