A Successful Year for Young Swimmer, Jenebi Benoit – A Rising Star!

ST GEORGE’S, January 4, 2017 – It has been another successful year (2016) for young swimmer Jenebi Benoit, who hails from the St Paul’s community and has earned himself, his swimming club – Grenfin and Grenada, some proud moments.

Benoit, who swims in the 11 to 12 age category, recently participated in ASATT Invitational in neighbouring Trinidad.

Benoit earned himself seven golds, two silvers and one bronze of the eleven events in which he participated. He also came away with the high point award – a first place trophy which he holds in this photo and already a qualifying time of 27.65 seconds in the 50m butterfly for the 2017 CARIFTA Swimming Championships scheduled for The Bahamas.

Thirty-five teams participated in this meet. Among them were teams from Barbados, Jamaica, St Lucia and several teams from across the host country, Trinidad.

He also represented Grenada at the 2016 CARIFTA Swimming Championships in Martinique where he became a bronze medallist.

At the CARIFTA meet, Benoit earned Grenada’s first CARIFTA medal for the season in the 50 metres Butterfly event. He made it to the finals in all, except one, of the events in which he participated. But it did not end there for Benoit.

In May, Benoit participated in the Barbados Swimming Association (BASA) Invitational swimming Championships where he earned himself the second-place trophy.

In June, he was again selected among others, to represent Grenada at the Caribbean Islands Swimming Championships (CISC) held in the Bahamas where he did Grenada even prouder when he caused the Grenada flag to be hoisted and the anthem to be played having won himself a gold medal in the 50m fly event.

This came in competition among swimmers representing more than 20 countries including Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Bahamas among others.

Benoit did not only win gold at the CISC but he also came away with three other medals, two silvers and one bronze.

It still did not end there for this swimmer.

At the recently held OECS Swimming Championships in St Vincent, he again turned out victorious obtaining the high point trophy in his age category and contributing significantly among others, to the team’s victory having obtained nine gold and two silver medals in the 12 events he contested.

It also included a new record of 1:03.81 in the Boys’ 11-12 100m butterfly.

