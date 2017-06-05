Tribute to Nadica Mc Intyre

Grenada’s Consul General in New York, Rosemarie Welsh, was among those paying tribute to former sportswoman, Cabinet Secretary and Ombudsman, Nadica Mc Intyre who passed away in Brooklyn, New York on May 25.

Nadica represented Grenada in table tennis, netball and cricket. She also played for the West Indies women’s cricket team and served as an administrator of women’s cricket.

Consul General Welsh recalled Nadica’s contribution as a public servant in Grenada describing her as “an excellent and selfless person who has been a mentor to many.”

Nadica will be buried in St George’s, Grenada on Friday June 9, 2017.

The full text of the Consul General’s tribute:

Ladies and gentlemen, as we gather here today to celebrate the life of Ms Nadica McIntyre: a devoted and selfless Public Officer, our hearts are heavy, painful and saddened as we mourn her loss, a woman whose life was full of enthusiasm

Ms Nadica McIntyre, who was affectionately called Ms Mac by most of her colleagues in the Grenada Public Service, an entity where she delivered more than three quarters of her life in yeoman services to the people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique and beyond would be missed by so many of her dear families, loved ones and colleagues.

Ms McIntyre entered the Public Service in November 1974 as a Certificated II Teacher at the Grand Anse R. C. School, where her journey began in helping to shape young minds. She had her journey in the administrative field where she ascended to the realm of leadership of Permanent Secretary in 1998 when she was appointed in the Ministry of Housing, Social Security and Women’s Affairs. Due to her excellent performances through the years she held the title of Permanent Secretary at the following ministries: Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Legal affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, Prime Minister’s Ministry and the Department of Public Administration.

I can recall in 2010 when I was a Reform Management Officer at the Department of Public Administration, Ms McIntyre along with two other senior public officers and I travelled to Canada on a study tour to meet with senior public officers to discuss matters pertaining to the Implementation and Revision of the Grenada Staff Orders.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ms McIntyre also served as Non-resident Ambassador of Grenada to Cuba and Supervisor of the Parliamentary Elections Offices in Grenada.

Before closing her last chapter in the Public Service in 2015, Ms Mac retired at the highest position in the public service as Secretary to the Cabinet, a prestigious position held only by a few Grenadians.

As a youth growing up Ms Mac had a passion for sports. She excelled greatly in the areas of cricket and netball. I can recall her participation at the national and inter-ministries netball and cricket competitions.

Ms McIntyre was an excellent and selfless person who has been a mentor to many. As we mourn her loss let us acknowledge and share in the joy which her life brought to us. Let us remember to be there for the mourning family especially Nisha, her daughter and her grandchildren.

Today, on behalf of the Consulate General of Grenada, the Permanent Mission of Grenada to the United Nations, the Grenada Tourism Authority Office, the Grenadian Diaspora in New York, the Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, and the Government and people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, I extend deepest sympathy to the families and may she sleep peacefully and eternally with Jesus.

Amen.

Hon. Rosemarie Welsh, Consul General, New York

Share This Page:

Tweet





