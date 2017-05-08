Two Grenadians in West Indies squad to ICC Women’s World Cup

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, May 8, 2017 – Newcomer Akeira Peters and the experienced Afy Fletcher have been named in a 15-member squad for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s World Cup in England next month.
Peters, a 23-year-old left-handed all-rounder, is one of four newcomers to the Windies’ women’s team for the world cup announced by the selection panel of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) on Monday.
She will join her compatriot Fletcher for the world cup from June 24 to July 23.
Fletcher, a right-arm leg-spinner, was a member of the West Indies Women’s team which won the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 Tournament in India, finishing fifth for overall wickets taken.
Also, making their maiden trip with the squad are Reniece Boyce, a 19-year-old wicketkeeper/batsman from regional champions Trinidad & Tobago; Quiana Joseph, a 16-year-old fast bowler from St Lucia; Peters, and Felicia Walters, a 25-year-old opening batsman and part-time spin bowler, also from Trinidad & Tobago.
The team is composed of a mixture of youth and experience,” said Courtney Browne, Chairman of the Selection Panel. “Performances in this year’s Women’s Regional Super50 Tournament along with the form of incumbent players over the last few international tours were taken into consideration.”
“The panel felt that we have enough experience in the side and that all four players bring a specific skill-set to the team. It should also be noted that all four players are products of our last training camp for emerging women’s players held last year. We also feel at this time that these players, although not as experienced, have shown improvement and can add value to our squad. We would encourage those that missed out to continue working and improving their skills, so that they can be considered for future tours.”
SQUAD
Stafanie Taylor (Captain)
Merissa Aguilleira
Reniece Boyce
Shamilia Connell
Shanel Daley
Deandra Dottin
Afy Fletcher
Quiana Joseph
Kyshona Knight
Hayley Matthews
Anisa Mohammed
Chedean Nation
Akeira Peters
Shakera Selman
Felicia Walters
Team Management Unit
Vasbert Drakes (Head Coach)
Ann Browne-John (Team Operations Manager)
Ezra Moseley (Assistant Coach)
Stuart Williams (Assistant Coach)
Oba Gulston (Physiotherapist)
Hector Martinez-Charles (Fitness Coordinator)
Donald La Guerre (Performance Specialist)
Trent Sargeant (Video Data Analyst)
ICC WOMEN’S WORLD CUP
Schedule of Matches – West Indies Women
June
26: Australia vs West Indies – County Ground, Taunton
29: West Indies vs India – County Ground, Taunton
July
2: South Africa vs West Indies – Grace Road, Leicester
6: New Zealand vs West Indies – County Ground, Taunton
9: West Indies vs Sri Lanka – County Ground, Derby
11: West Indies vs Pakistan – Grace Road, Leicester
15: England vs West Indies – County Ground, Bristol
Semi-finals
18: Semi-final 1 – County Ground, Bristol
20: Semi-final 2 – County Ground, Derby
Final
23: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 – Lord’s, London