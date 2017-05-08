Two Grenadians in West Indies squad to ICC Women’s World Cup

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, May 8, 2017 – Newcomer Akeira Peters and the experienced Afy Fletcher have been named in a 15-member squad for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s World Cup in England next month.

Peters, a 23-year-old left-handed all-rounder, is one of four newcomers to the Windies’ women’s team for the world cup announced by the selection panel of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) on Monday.

She will join her compatriot Fletcher for the world cup from June 24 to July 23.

Fletcher, a right-arm leg-spinner, was a member of the West Indies Women’s team which won the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 Tournament in India, finishing fifth for overall wickets taken.

Also, making their maiden trip with the squad are Reniece Boyce, a 19-year-old wicketkeeper/batsman from regional champions Trinidad & Tobago; Quiana Joseph, a 16-year-old fast bowler from St Lucia; Peters, and Felicia Walters, a 25-year-old opening batsman and part-time spin bowler, also from Trinidad & Tobago.

The team is composed of a mixture of youth and experience,” said Courtney Browne, Chairman of the Selection Panel. “Performances in this year’s Women’s Regional Super50 Tournament along with the form of incumbent players over the last few international tours were taken into consideration.”

“The panel felt that we have enough experience in the side and that all four players bring a specific skill-set to the team. It should also be noted that all four players are products of our last training camp for emerging women’s players held last year. We also feel at this time that these players, although not as experienced, have shown improvement and can add value to our squad. We would encourage those that missed out to continue working and improving their skills, so that they can be considered for future tours.”

SQUAD

Stafanie Taylor (Captain)

Merissa Aguilleira

Reniece Boyce

Shamilia Connell

Shanel Daley

Deandra Dottin

Afy Fletcher

Quiana Joseph

Kyshona Knight

Hayley Matthews

Anisa Mohammed

Chedean Nation

Akeira Peters

Shakera Selman

Felicia Walters

Team Management Unit

Vasbert Drakes (Head Coach)

Ann Browne-John (Team Operations Manager)

Ezra Moseley (Assistant Coach)

Stuart Williams (Assistant Coach)

Oba Gulston (Physiotherapist)

Hector Martinez-Charles (Fitness Coordinator)

Donald La Guerre (Performance Specialist)

Trent Sargeant (Video Data Analyst)

ICC WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

Schedule of Matches – West Indies Women

June

26: Australia vs West Indies – County Ground, Taunton

29: West Indies vs India – County Ground, Taunton

July

2: South Africa vs West Indies – Grace Road, Leicester

6: New Zealand vs West Indies – County Ground, Taunton

9: West Indies vs Sri Lanka – County Ground, Derby

11: West Indies vs Pakistan – Grace Road, Leicester

15: England vs West Indies – County Ground, Bristol

Semi-finals

18: Semi-final 1 – County Ground, Bristol

20: Semi-final 2 – County Ground, Derby

Final

23: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 – Lord’s, London

