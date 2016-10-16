Uwajeneza & Setlack win NACAC 10K in Guadeloupe

by Michael Bascombe

PETIT BOURG, Guadeloupe, October 16, 2016 – Jean Marie Uwajeneza and Emily Setlack copped the top prizes of the NACAC 10K de Petit Bourg held here on Saturday.

Uwajeneza of Rwanda and Setlack of Canada won the men’s and women’s categories respectively of the popular 10k event on the French island of Guadeloupe.

Close to 200 competitors completed the course but Uwajeneza finished in 32 minutes 31 seconds to beat CARICOM male champion Cleveland Forde of Guyana into second position in 33:33 and Joel Martinez of Puerto Rico (33:36).

Setlack was never challenged finished as the top female in 36:37 followed by the CARICOM female champion Tonya Nero of Trinidad and Tobago and Maria Osorio of Venezuela in 38:32.

Other top NACAC finishers included Toribio Rosa Pichardo of the Dominican Republic (34:29); Curtis Cox of Trinidad & Tobago (35:00); Reon Radix of Grenada (35:17); and Michael Biscette of St Lucia (35:31) in the male category.

In the female division, Linda McDowall of St Vincent and the Grenadines (39:00); Kenisha Pascal of Grenada (41:18); Jordania Diaz of Dominican Republic (41:49); and Samantha Shukla of Trinidad & Tobago (44:38).

