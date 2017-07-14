Walter St John receives CWI’s Lifetime Award

ST GEORGE’S, July 14, 2017 – Grenadian Walter St John was recently awarded at the West Indies Players’ Association/Cricket West Indies annual awards ceremony held in Kingston, Jamaica.

Mr St John received the CWI Lifetime Award for his many years of service to cricket in Grenada, the Windward Islands and West Indies.

He served as President of the Grenada Cricket Association (GCA) from 1972 to 2003, a Member of the Windward Islands Cricket Board from 1968 to 2003 and Member/Director of the West Indies Cricket Board from 1978 to 2003.

He was also the Assistant Manager of the West Indies cricket team to England in 1984.

Walter Eden St. John, OBE

Walter Eden St. John, son of the late Edward and Ellaline St. John, was born in St. George’s, Grenada on 27 December 1935.

Walter has been a bastion of sports in Grenada in excess of four decades. He has given unceasingly to the development of sports, in particular cricket. The sacrifices and contributions he made were tremendous. Walter continued to give yeoman service to his country and the region by serving on many national and regional bodies until his retirement.

As a youth, Walter represented Grenada in both basketball and athletics. He also represented the Windward Islands in athletic in the 1956 Texaco Southern Games in Trinidad, where he won a bronze medal in High Jump.

He was president of four national associations between 1972 and 1976, namely, Cricket, Basketball, Football and the National Sports Council. He served as President of the Grenada Cricket Association from 1972 to 2003.

He was a Member of the Windward Islands Cricket Board from 1968 to 2003, and also a Member/Director of the West Indies Cricket Board from 1978 to 2003.

In 1984, he preformed the duties of Assistant Manager of the West Indies Cricket Team in England.

In addition, to his sporting contributions, Walter served on other Boards in Grenada as follows: Rent Restriction Board for two terms of eight and four years; The Board of the Grenada Electricity Services for two terms of two and five years; and the Grenada Board of Tourism. He also served as a Director of the Grenada Ports Authority for three terms, the latter two terms as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

He also served with distinction as a member of the Grenada Public Service Commission for two extended periods – seven years and 14 years.

Walter is also well known and respected in the Shipping Fraternity having worked with one of Grenada’s leading Shipping Agencies for over 33 years before establishing his own Shipping Company in 1987.

Walter has had a long and distinguished career and has been support throughout by his dear and devoted wife Yvonne and his three children – Christopher, Michael and Marguerite.

In 1975, Walter was awarded the O.B.E. (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) by Her Majesty the Queen.

His service to Grenada and the Region is well documented and appreciated, as evidenced by the numerous awards received over the years.

Walter Eden St John

Awards

NATIONAL AWARDS

Independence

1997 – PLAQUE: “FOR MERITORIOUS SERVICE TO THE NATION”

1999 – SILVER CERTIFICATE:”IN RECOGNITION OF OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO

CRICKET”

2004 – PEARL PLAQUE: “FOR CONTRIBUTION TO THE DEVELOPMENT OF SPORTS”

2014 – CRYSTAL PLAQUE: “40TH ANNIVERSARY OF INDEPENDENCE AWARD FOR MOST

OUTSTANDING SPORTS ADMINISTRATOR, 1974 – 2014”

Ministry of Sports

1993 – PLAQUE: “UNSELFISH DEVOTION AND DISTINGUISHED SERVICE”

2004 – SILVER SALVER & PITCHER: “IN RECOGNITION OF A LONG AND DISTINGUISHED

CAREER AS A SPORTS ADMINISTRATOR”

Grenada Olympic Association

2002 – PLAQUE: “OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO SPORTS (ADMINISTRATION)”

Grenada Cricket Association

2006 – PLAQUE: “WITH DEEP APPRECIATION FOR YOUR YEARS OF DEDICATION TO

CRICKET”

Grenada Ports Authority

2006 – PLAQUE: “IN RECOGNITION OF STERLING SERVICE RENDERED TO THE GRENADA

PORTS AUTHORITY AS CHAIRMAN DURING THE PERIOD 1999 – 2006”

St. George’s Cricket Council

2012 – PLAQUE: “IN RECOGNITION OF THE MANY DECADES OF COLOSSAL AND

DISTINGUISHED SERVICE TO CRICKET AND ABOVE ALL HARNESSING

THE TALENT AND ABILITY OF YOUNG PEOPLE”

REGIONAL AWARDS

Windward Islands Cricket Board of Control

1999 – PLAQUE: “IN APPRECIATION OF YOUR DISTINGUISHED SERVICE IN CRICKET TO

GRENADA, THE WINDWARD ISLANDS AND THE WEST INDIES

West Indies Cricket Board

2004 – PLAQUE AND WI GOLD CREST: “IN DEEP APPRECIATION OF YOUR VALUABLE

SERVICE TO WEST INDIES CRICKET”

