West Indies to host India

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, May 16, 2017 (WICB) – The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have now finalised the schedule for India’s four-week tour of the Caribbean that include five One-Day Internationals (ODI) and one Twenty20 International (T20I) match.

The tour matches are scheduled for Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda and Jamaica from June 20 to July 10.

The series will begin with two ODIs at the Queen’s Park Oval, followed by two ODIs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and will end with one ODI and an T20I at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

“We are all looking forward to hosting the Indian Cricket Team so soon after Afghanistan’s inaugural tour of the Caribbean,” said WICB’s CEO, Johnny Grave.

“The five-match ODI series gives our young side the opportunity of playing one of the world’s best 50-over sides, and we hope for a competitive series as we strive for automatic qualification for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.”

Acting Secretary, BCCI, Amitabh Choudray, said “when both these teams meet, we can always expect exciting cricket, and as always we hope to maintain that for this series.”

Schedule

Friday, June 23 1st ODI Queen’s Park Oval

Sunday, June 25 2nd ODI Queen’s Park Oval

Friday, June 30 3rd ODI Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

Sunday, July 2 4th ODI Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

Thursday, July 6 5th ODI Sabina Park

Sunday, July 9 T20I Sabina Park

Since 1979, West Indies and India have played 116 ODIs, West Indies have won 60; India 53; one tied game and two no-results.

In T20Is since 2009; both have played seven matches with West Indies winning 4; India 2 and one ended with no result. The teams last met in August 2016 in Fort Lauderdale, where the 2nd of two T20 matches was abandoned due to rain.

