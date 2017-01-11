Jan11

West Indies to host Pakistan

WI v Pak/CARL COURT/AFP/Getty Images)

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, January 11, 2017 – The West Indies and Pakistan Cricket Boards have agreed to play three Tests, three One-Day-Internationals and two Twenty20 matches in the Caribbean from Monday, March 27 to Monday, May 15.

The series is scheduled to start in the twin-island of Trinidad and Tobago and end in Dominica.

The Twenty20 matches are scheduled for Trinidad & Tobago; the three ODIs in Guyana, then the teams will travel to Jamaica, Barbados and Dominica for each of the Test matches.

Manager of Operations, WICB, Roland Holder thinks this series will offer the home team an additional opportunity in the busy cricket year “to improve its ranking.

“Any series against Pakistan always poses an interesting contest for the West Indies,” he said.

Schedule

Friday, March 31               1st T20                    Queen’s Park Oval

Sunday, April 2                  2nd T20                   Queen’s Park Oval

Friday, April 7                    1st ODI                    Guyana National Stadium

Sunday, April 9                  2nd ODI                   Guyana National Stadium

Tuesday, April 11              3rd ODI                   Guyana National Stadium

Saturday, April 15              3-Day Match           Trelawny Stadium

Friday, April 22                  1st Test                   Sabina Park

Sunday April 30                 2nd Test                  Kensington Oval

Wednesday, May 10          3rd Test                   Windsor Park

Both teams met in a three-test series in Dubai last October, Pakistan won that series 2-1.

